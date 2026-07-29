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Georgia new-build property prices up 4.9% year-on-year in Q2 2026

Business News 29 July 2026 04:23 (UTC +04:00)
Georgia new-build property prices up 4.9% year-on-year in Q2 2026
Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Gulnara Rahimova
Gulnara Rahimova
Head of the English Service Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Georgia's Residential Property Price Index rose 4.9% year-on-year in Q2 2026, with prices now 63.8% above the 2020 average, the National Statistics Office shows.

The RPPI covers the new residential property market in Tbilisi, including both flats and detached houses. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the index rose 0.9% from Q1 2026. Flats rose 4.8% year-on-year and 0.9% quarter-on-quarter; detached houses gained 5.5% year-on-year and also 0.9% on the quarter.

Trend's analysis shows that the 4.9% annual growth rate continues a pattern of deceleration from the sharp price spikes of 2022-2023, when Tbilisi's new-build market absorbed a large wave of Russian and Belarusian buyers following the onset of the conflict in Ukraine. Annual growth in that period is estimated to have peaked at 35-40% in 2022 before moderating to 15-20% in 2023 and 8-10% in 2024. The Q2 2026 figure of 4.9% represents an approximate normalization toward a sustainable growth range, though Trend's calculation shows this is still meaningfully above Georgia's consumer price inflation - currently running at approximately 3.2% - meaning new-build property continues to appreciate in real terms, at roughly 1.7% per year after inflation.

0.9% QoQ annualizes to approximately 3.6%, which is below the 4.9% annual rate. This means the pace of price growth in recent quarters has been slower than the year-ago average - confirming that deceleration is ongoing rather than having bottomed out.

Based on the 63.8% cumulative increase since 2020, Trend's calculations imply that Tbilisi new-build prices that averaged approximately $950 per square meter in 2020 would now be in the range of $1,550-1,560 per square meter for the index-covered segment - consistent with market data showing central Tbilisi new developments priced at $1,200-2,500 per square meter depending on location and specification. The compound annual growth rate since 2020 is 8.6%, which over six years has produced a 63.8% cumulative appreciation.

Detached houses outpacing flats on the annual comparison (5.5% vs 4.8%) is a nuanced signal. In a normalizing market, house prices typically show more volatility because the segment is thinner and more sensitive to the composition of transactions in any given quarter. However, sustained house-price outperformance can also reflect demand from wealthier buyers - including foreign investors - seeking larger family units, a segment where Tbilisi has seen growing interest from Middle Eastern and diaspora buyers as the Russian buying wave has subsided.

The overall picture is of a market that has absorbed a large external demand shock, repriced significantly, and is now settling into a steadier appreciation trend anchored more by domestic income growth and tourism-driven rental demand. Rental yields in Tbilisi for short-term accommodations remain attractive at 6-8% gross, supported by strong growth in inbound tourism, which creates a floor under investor demand for new-build units even as the pace of price appreciation moderates.

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