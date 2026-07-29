Kyrgyzstan cuts coal imports from Kazakhstan

Photo: he Agency for Protection and Development of Competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Kyrgyzstan sharply reduced imports of hard coal from Kazakhstan during the first five months of 2026, with both volumes and import value falling by more than 68% year-on-year.

According to data from Kyrgyzstan's National Statistics Committee, the country imported 67,470 tons of hard coal from Kazakhstan from January through May 2026, down 68.6% from 215,227 tons in the corresponding period of 2025.

The value of these imports totaled 269.7 million soms (approximately $3.08 million), compared to 1 billion soms (approximately $11.5 million) a year earlier. This represents a decline of 73.1% in som terms and 73.2% in U.S. dollar terms.

According to Trend's analysis, the value of imports fell more sharply than physical volumes, indicating that the average import price per ton of Kazakh coal declined compared with the same period last year. This may reflect lower coal prices, changes in contract terms, or a shift toward lower-grade supplies.

Kazakhstan remains one of Kyrgyzstan's principal external suppliers of coal within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), although the latest figures point to a significant reduction in purchases from the neighboring country.

The decline may also reflect increased reliance on domestic coal production, optimization of existing fuel inventories, or lower seasonal demand, while Kyrgyzstan continues efforts to diversify its energy mix and strengthen energy security.