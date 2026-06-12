Kazakhstan's Kashagan 2.5 billion cubic meters gas plant project enters practical phase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The 2.5 billion cubic meters per year gas processing plant project at the Kashagan field in Kazakhstan has entered the stage of practical implementation, announced the country's Energy Minister, Yerlan Akkenzhenov.

As reported by the Ministry of Energy, Akkenzhenov made the statement during a meeting on the implementation of the gas processing plant project.

Participants discussed the current status of the project, coordination issues among stakeholders, and measures aimed at ensuring the timely commissioning of the facility.

The minister noted that the project is of strategic importance for the development of Kazakhstan’s gas industry and is under the special control of the president and the government of Kazakhstan.

It was stated that by government decree, the EPC contractor for the project has been defined as a consortium consisting of China National Chemical Engineering Sixth Construction Company Kazakhstan Branch and China Wuhuan Engineering Corporation Ltd.

Following the meeting, Akkenzhenov instructed all participants to ensure effective coordination and constructive cooperation to meet the established deadlines.

QazaqGaz was also instructed to provide the Ministry of Energy with monthly updates on project progress, implemented measures, and emerging issues to facilitate timely resolution.

In addition, construction is currently actively underway on a separate gas processing plant at Kashagan with a capacity of 1 billion cubic meters. These two plants will enable the processing of up to 3.5 billion cubic meters of Kashagan gas.

According to the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), the giant Kashagan field has recoverable oil reserves of approximately 9–13 billion barrels (1–2 billion tonnes). The reservoir is located 80 km from the city of Atyrau in a shallow-water offshore zone at a depth of 3–4 meters, with reservoirs lying more than 4 km underground (around 4,200 meters). Production facilities include both offshore and onshore complexes.