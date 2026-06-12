Azerbaijani minister announces volume of social spending in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. A total of 15.3 billion manat ($9 billion), accounting for nearly 40% of state budget expenditures, was used to finance social-oriented spending in Azerbaijan last year, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark during the discussion of the draft law "On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 at today's meeting of the parliament.

According to him, this figure grew by 602 million manat ($354 million) compared to 2024.

"As a reflection of the head of state's care for low-income citizens, particularly socially vulnerable groups, another social reform package was implemented last year. Within the framework of this package, minimum wages and pensions, as well as social benefits and stipends, were increased. More than 400 million manat ($235.3 million) was allocated from the state budget to finance the reform," Babayev noted.

The minister also emphasized that, overall, social-oriented expenditures have increased by 3.9 billion manat ($2.3 billion) over the past five years.