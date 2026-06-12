TBC Uzbekistan to participate in Tashkent International Investment Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. TBC Uzbekistan, part of London-listed TBC Bank Group, will participate in the Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF), scheduled to take place in the Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from June 16-18.

This was reported in a statement by TBC Uzbekistan.

The forum, one of Uzbekistan's largest international economic events, is expected to bring together government officials, business leaders, and international investors to discuss investment opportunities and the country's economic development.

According to the company, TBC Bank Group representatives will take part in discussions focused on digital transformation, financial innovation, artificial intelligence, and the future of financial services in Central Asia.

On June 17, Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, Chief Executive Officer of TBC Bank Group, is scheduled to participate in a business breakfast organized by the Foreign Investors Council and EY, where participants will discuss the role of artificial intelligence in improving productivity and competitiveness.

On June 18, Oliver Hughes, Chairman of TBC Uzbekistan, will participate in a discussion dedicated to the company's development and the broader evolution of digital financial services in Uzbekistan.

“The Tashkent International Investment Forum is Uzbekistan’s flagship event and one that is becoming increasingly important for the global business events calendar due to the nation’s rapid economic growth. At TBC, we’ve been a major part of the country’s development story since 2020, seeing first hand how ambitious reforms have stimulated investment, empowered the private sector and fueled strong macroeconomic momentum. We’ve leveraged this supportive environment to build Central Asia’s leading digital financial ecosystem, taking the hassle out of financial services for tens of millions of our users in Uzbekistan. We’re proud to partner once again with TIIF and help showcase Uzbekistan’s immense potential.” Oliver Hughes, Chairman of TBC Uzbekistan, commented.

TBC Bank Group is also expected to take part in an ESG awards ceremony organized by the Foreign Investors Council in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company in Uzbekistan, which aims to recognize contributions by international investors to sustainable and inclusive development initiatives.

TBC Uzbekistan operates digital banking and payment services in the country and is part of TBC Bank Group, a financial services group listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The company's participation comes as Uzbekistan continues efforts to attract foreign investment and expand its digital economy, with the Tashkent International Investment Forum serving as a key platform for engagement between policymakers, businesses, and international investors.

TBC Uzbekistan operates a digital financial ecosystem that includes consumer banking, payments, and business banking services. The company's platforms include TBC UZ, Payme, TBC Business, and BILLZ. According to the company, its services are used by nearly 6 million monthly active users. TBC Uzbekistan is part of London-listed TBC Bank Group (LSE: TBCG).