BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Kyrgyzstan confirmed its readiness to take practical measures to further increase trade turnover with Georgia.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, citing statements made by President Sadyr Japarov in a press statement following talks with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

"We noted the positive dynamics of mutual trade and confirmed our readiness to take practical measures to further increase trade turnover, expand direct contacts between entrepreneurs, and implement joint investment projects," he said.

He noted that trade and economic cooperation has become one of the key areas of the negotiations.

"The Kyrgyz Republic is currently ensuring steady economic growth, actively implementing reforms, and creating favorable conditions for business and investors.

In this regard, we invited our Georgian partners to participate more actively in projects in the fields of transport and logistics, agriculture, construction, digital economy, tourism, and other promising sectors," President Japarov added.

Meanwhile, President Sadyr Japarov’s remarks following talks with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze highlight a consistent effort by both sides to institutionalize their bilateral agenda beyond symbolic diplomacy.

The emphasis on regular political dialogue, as well as stronger engagement between governments, parliaments, and foreign ministries, suggests a deliberate move toward building a more structured and predictable cooperation framework. This type of institutional continuity is often a key factor in sustaining long-term bilateral relations, particularly for countries seeking to expand trade and investment links.