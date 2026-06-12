BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Kyrgyzstan and Georgia discuss prospects for launching direct air service.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan following talks between President Sadyr Japarov and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze in Bishkek on June 12.

“During the meeting, the prospects for launching direct air service between Kyrgyzstan and Georgia were discussed,” the statement said.

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze emphasized his readiness to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation in trade and economic affairs, agriculture, tourism, culture, sports, environmental protection, and other areas of mutual interest.

Irakli Kobakhidze invited Sadyr Japarov to pay an official visit to Georgia. The head of state accepted the invitation.

Following the talks, the sides confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening Kyrgyz-Georgian cooperation, implementing joint initiatives, and expanding interaction on current issues of the international agenda.

President Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that the agreements reached would contribute to the further strengthening of friendly relations between Kyrgyzstan and Georgia and open up new opportunities for mutually beneficial partnership.

Meanwhile, the discussion on launching direct air service between Kyrgyzstan and Georgia reflects a practical step toward strengthening connectivity between Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

Direct flights, if implemented, could significantly reduce travel time and improve mobility for business, tourism, and cultural exchanges. This would likely support the gradual expansion of bilateral trade and service-sector cooperation, particularly in tourism and small-scale entrepreneurship.