Azerbaijan to exempt diplomatic passport holders from visa requirements with Ecuador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports will be exempt from visa requirements between Azerbaijan and Ecuador.

This is reflected in the draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the approval of the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Ecuador on the Exemption from Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic, Official and Service Passports,” which was discussed at today's meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties.

Meanwhile, the first political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of Ecuador were held in Quito. The consultations were led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and Ecuador’s Vice Minister of Human Mobility, Alejandro Dávalos.

The discussions focused on the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries across political, economic, humanitarian, energy, cultural, and tourism sectors. Both sides also expressed support for closer cooperation between relevant institutions to boost agriculture, business, and investment.