Azerbaijan tallies number of counterfeit banknotes removed from circulation in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Nearly 1,000 counterfeit banknotes were removed from circulation in Azerbaijan last year.

This was announced in the annual report by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The report says that during 2025, the economy's demand for cash was met in full, in an adequate structure, and on time, and the necessary reserves of banknotes were created.

According to the information, the amount of cash in circulation increased by 12.1% (2.1 billion manat, or $1.24 billion) compared to the beginning of the year, reaching 19.6 billion manat ($11.53 billion) by year-end.

"As of the last working day of 2025, reserves in the national currency amounted to 7.1 billion manat ($4.18 billion), which is sufficient to meet the economy's overall demand through the end of 2026. Efforts to combat currency counterfeiting and coordination with law enforcement agencies remained a key focus.

During the reporting year, 440 counterfeit banknotes in the national currency, with a total value of 39,000 manat ($22,900), and 550 foreign-currency banknotes showing signs of counterfeiting were detected, withdrawn from circulation, and handed over to law enforcement authorities for further action. To facilitate the examination and exchange of damaged banknotes held by the public, the CBA continued operating cash offices in Baku and its regional branches. During 2025, banknotes worth 2.63 million manat ($1.5 million), totaling 43,600 notes, were accepted from the public and exchanged.

Overall, the CBA maintained its focus on key priorities, including meeting the economy's demand for cash across various denominations, ensuring the optimal and secure management of national currency reserves, and supplying circulation with high-quality banknotes," the information pointed out.