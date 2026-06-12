Azerbaijan, Türkiye explore new paths for banking sector cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Cooperation issues have been discussed between the banking sectors of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

This was announced in the report published by the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA).

The publication said that the discussion took place during the Annual Meeting of the Turkish Banks Association, attended by the ABA President, Zakir Nuriyev, and ABA CEO Yunus Abdulov today.

According to the report, the meeting discussed current issues related to the economy and banking sector, and exchanged views on the development trends of the financial sector, current challenges, and opportunities for cooperation.

The event was addressed by Alpaslan Çakar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Turkish Banks Association, Prof. Dr. Şahap Kavcıoğlu, Chairman of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, Dr. Fatih Karahan, Chairman of the Central Bank of Türkiye, and Mehmet Şimşek, Minister of Treasury and Finance of Türkiye.

The meeting discussed the sustainable development of the banking sector, the impact of economic processes on financial markets, the regulatory environment, and priority issues facing the sector.

Meanwhile, ABA continues its activities to expand cooperation with international partners, learn best practices, and promote mutual exchange of experience in the banking sector.

The Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organization uniting banks and financial institutions across Azerbaijan. Founded in 1990, it serves to protect the corporate interests of its members, foster banking infrastructure, and support the sustainable economic development of the country.