Turkmenistan, ADB discuss implementation of joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Turkmenistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have discussed the current state of cooperation and prospects for implementing joint priority projects.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in a report published on June 12.

"Ambassador A. Bayramov met with I. Yang, Vice President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB)," the report says, noting that the meeting took place on the sidelines of official events marking the 128th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of the Philippines.

During the talks, the sides exchanged views on the current state and future directions of the mutually beneficial partnership between Turkmenistan and the Asian Development Bank,'' the report says.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of joint priority projects.

"The parties exchanged views on the current state and promising areas of mutually beneficial cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Asian Development Bank, paying special attention to the practical implementation of joint priority projects," the report says.

For reference, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has been cooperating with Turkmenistan since 2000 and has committed about $636 million in sovereign loans, grants, and technical assistance projects. The bank's support has focused on transport, energy, economic diversification, and regional connectivity. One of its largest ongoing initiatives in the country is the $500 million National Power Grid Strengthening Project, aimed at modernizing transmission infrastructure and improving the reliability of electricity supply.

Turkmenistan is also an active participant in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, ADB's flagship regional platform for transport and trade connectivity. Under its 2024-2028 Country Partnership Strategy, the bank plans to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan in green energy, climate resilience, transport infrastructure, private-sector development, and economic reforms, making ADB one of the country's most important multilateral development partners.