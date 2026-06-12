Azerbaijan approves new airport management regulations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The "Regulations on the Management of Airports" has been approved.

​President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

​According to the Decree, these Regulations determine the basic principles and requirements regarding the management of airports in the Republic of Azerbaijan. The provisions of these Regulations apply to civil airports. In the management of civil airports, the powers of the regulatory body shall be exercised by the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

​The duties of the regulatory body include: developing and approving relevant documents for the application of normative legal acts of the Republic of Azerbaijan regulating the fields of certification of airports and/or aerodromes, as well as ground handling providers, ensuring and managing flight safety, aviation security, and the facilitation of air transport formalities; implementing the international standards and recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization (hereinafter – ICAO) established by the Convention on International Civil Aviation of December 7, 1944, and its annexes, as well as the norms and standards of the World Customs Organization; organizing supervision and inspections over the activities of airport operators; cooperating with the relevant bodies (entities) of foreign states and international organizations to study international experience in the field of airport management; and, in accordance with its lines of activity, exercising control over the implementation of normative legal acts related to airport management.

The Cabinet of Ministers must take appropriate measures in this regard.