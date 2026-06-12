Israeli PM sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Prime Minister of the State of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"Dear Mr. President, dear friend,

Congratulations to you and to the people of Azerbaijan as you celebrate Independence Day.

I am grateful for our true friendship and for the ties between our peoples, which have both grown deeper and stronger over the years. I very much appreciate your efforts to fight extremism, which contribute to regional stability and play an important part in promoting peace and bringing us closer to achieving our shared goals.

I am particularly grateful for your country's steadfast support for Israel, and the solidarity you displayed in the aftermath of Hamas's heinous attack on October 7 as well as your commitment to standing against mutual regional threats. This attests to the trust and respect between our governments and peoples, upon which our true partnership is based.

I look forward to further expanding our bilateral relations and our cooperation in a wide variety of fields, including AI, aviation, tourism, and academia, as well as convening another meeting of the Joint Economic Commission.

I wish you, your family, and the Azerbaijani people many more years of prosperity and success," the letter reads.