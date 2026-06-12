Photo: Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Tajikistan and ADB discuss modernization of Bahri Tojik reservoir.

This was stated by the press service of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan.

"Representatives of Tajikistan and the Asian Development Bank discussed the “Efficient Management of Water Resources of the Bahri Tojik Reservoir” project on June 12 in Ulaanbaatar," the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Assistant to the President of Tajikistan for Economic Affairs Nematullo Hikmatullozoda, Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma, as well as ADB representatives Lei Gutierrez and Asad Alim.

The project envisages strengthening the reservoir’s protective dams, modernizing pumping stations, improving the reclamation condition of agricultural lands, and introducing a modern SCADA digital management system.

According to the Tajik side, the implementation of the project will help reduce flood risks, improve water supply for irrigation of agricultural land, and increase electricity generation potential.

The preliminary feasibility study for the project was prepared with the support of the Asian Development Bank.

The discussion of the Bahri Tojik reservoir modernization project highlights the growing importance of water resource management as a key element of Tajikistan’s energy and agricultural development strategy.

The involvement of the Asian Development Bank indicates international recognition of the need to improve the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of water infrastructure. The planned modernization measures, including dam reinforcement, pumping station upgrades, and digital monitoring systems, could significantly strengthen the resilience of the reservoir against climate-related and operational risks.