Kazakhstan–Russia relations to develop dynamically, Tokayev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Interstate relations between Kazakhstan and Russia will continue to develop dynamically in all spheres, said Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan, the statement was made in a congratulatory telegram sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the Russian national holiday – Russia Day.

“In Kazakhstan, we value relations of friendship and good-neighbourliness with brotherly Russia, which are steadily developing in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. Your recent state visit to Kazakhstan was of special importance, the results of which opened new horizons for mutually beneficial cooperation and gave a strong impetus to the implementation of large-scale projects and initiatives. I am confident that, thanks to joint efforts, interstate relations between Kazakhstan and Russia will continue to develop dynamically in all areas,” the telegram reads.

Vladimir Putin paid a state visit to Kazakhstan from May 27 to 29. During the visit, Kazakhstan and Russia signed 14 intergovernmental and interagency agreements covering nuclear energy, oil cooperation, finance, transport digitalization, education, and railway logistics.