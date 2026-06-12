Azerbaijan unveils amount of fines in financial sector within AML/CFT in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Fines totaling 644,000 manat ($379,000) were imposed in the financial sector for violations related to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) in Azerbaijan last year.

This was announced in the report by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The report says that the Ministry of Finance has implemented significant measures in the field of AML/CFT.

According to the CBA information,during the reporting year, inspections were conducted at financial institutions to assess compliance with the requirements of AML/CFT Law as part of supervisory activities.

The information noted that these inspections play an important role in ensuring the transparency of the financial system, monitoring compliance with legislation, and preventing criminal risks.

"During 2025, fines totaling 644,000 manat were imposed under Article 598 of the Code of Administrative Offenses on 3 banks, 9 non-bank credit organizations, 4 payment institutions, 3 electronic money institutions, 1 currency exchange office, 1 investment company, and Azerpost. These measures are important for ensuring compliance with legal requirements in the financial sector and preventing similar violations in the future," the report explained.

Moreover, the information pointed out that based on the 2025 training plan prepared taking into account the sectoral risks and weaknesses identified by the Central Bank in the field of AML/CFT, trainings were held to increase the level of awareness of financial institutions on regulatory requirements and areas of abuse in practice.

"The trainings were for banks and national postal operators - on shortcomings in the implementation of the internal control program, abuse of real estate for the purpose of legalization, typologies of suspicious cases, risks and control mechanisms for card transactions, as well as risks arising during electronic fund transfer operations, for non-bank financial institutions - on the application of customer compliance measures, institutional risk assessment, AML/CFT legislation, and for all financial institutions - on the topic of trust in third parties," added the report