Kazakhstan's Deputy FM highlights role of Atyrau in country’s economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Atyrau region is one of Kazakhstan’s key economic centers, said the country's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alibek Kuantyrov.

This was announced by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citing the Deputy Minister's remarks during a meeting of the Regional Investment Headquarters.

According to him, the region accounts for more than 60% of oil production and around 80% of gas production in Kazakhstan. He emphasized the importance of further diversifying the regional economy, developing the petrochemical sector, energy, logistics, and high-value-added manufacturing industries.

Moreover, it was noted at the meeting that the government has set a target to increase Kazakhstan’s economy to $450 billion by 2029 and attract at least $150 billion in foreign direct investment. In this regard, the effective work of regional investment headquarters and the formation of a high-quality investment portfolio in the regions are of particular importance.

According to the Kazakh MFA, the meeting also discussed the implementation of strategic projects by companies such as Silleno, KMG PetroChem, Atyrau Wagon Plant, Fibrotex, and Butadien, as well as measures to expand the tax base of the Atyrau region through the registration of contractors and subcontractors in the region.

The Ministry indicates that special attention at the meeting was given to the development of the Atyrau Special Economic Zone, including the construction of engineering and communications infrastructure and the acceleration of approval of internal SEZ regulations.

Furthermore, the ministry noted that a portfolio of 60 investment projects has currently been formed in the region, with a total value of over 7 trillion tenge (about $14 billion) and the creation of more than 6,000 permanent jobs. The implementation of these projects will further diversify the regional economy, strengthen its industrial potential, and increase its investment attractiveness.