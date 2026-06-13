Uzbekistan seeks to integrate textile producers into LPP's global supply chain

Photo: the Agency for the Development of the Light Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Uzbekistan is seeking to expand cooperation with one of Europe's largest fashion retailers as part of efforts to increase exports and strengthen the international presence of its textile industry.

This was reported in a statement issued by the Agency for the Development of the Light Industry of Uzbekistan following the visit to Poland of Director of the Agency for the Development of the Light Industry under Uzbekistan's Cabinet of Ministers Nozimjon Kholmurodov.

The meeting was held with Joanna Sikorska, Director of Sourcing and Procurement at LPP S.A.

The parties discussed opportunities for integrating Uzbek textile and apparel manufacturers into LPP's global supply chain, as well as the company's requirements and standards for suppliers.

During the talks, Uzbek officials presented the production capabilities and export potential of local manufacturers in a range of segments, including apparel, knitwear, denim products, children's clothing, women's fashion and home textiles.

Particular attention was given to potential cooperation in supplying products for LPP's retail brands, including Reserved, Cropp, House, Mohito and Sinsay.