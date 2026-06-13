Turkmenistan, Austria explore wider business co-op opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Turkmenistan and Austria have discussed expanding business cooperation.

This was announced in a report by the press service of the Turkmen government published on June 12, following the 13th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Austrian Commission.

“After giving a positive assessment of the progress made in implementing the agreements reached, the sides discussed ways to further expand business ties in several key areas,” the report says.

According to the report, the discussions covered cooperation in innovative industrial technologies, energy, environmental projects and waste management, construction and transport infrastructure, services, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and agricultural processing.

Earlier in April 2026, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited Austria, where he held talks focused on expanding cooperation in energy, transport, and investment, as well as strengthening ties with European partners, according to the press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government on April 11.

“High-tech sectors, including green energy, digitalization, and artificial intelligence, have been identified as promising areas for cooperation. Turkmenistan has shown great interest in Austria’s experience in developing urban infrastructure, water treatment technologies, and the banking sector. Collaboration in these areas will enable the introduction of innovative solutions into the national economy, promote its diversification, and ensure sustainable development,” the press release says.