Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts Competition Forum of OTS countries (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The Competition Forum of the Heads of Competition Authorities of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), organized by the State Agency for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has started in Shusha, Trend's correspondent from the event reports.

The forum is attended by the heads and senior representatives of the competition authorities of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, as well as the Deputy Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States, along with representatives of relevant state institutions and the private sector.

Following the official part of the event, a panel discussion will be held on the topic “Shaping Antitrust Policy as One of the Driving Forces of the OTS: Regional Cooperation.”

The forum will also host the 3rd meeting of the heads of antimonopoly authorities of the Organization of Turkic States.

Will be updated