  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan’s exports to Kazakhstan increase by more than 21 percent

Kazakhstan Materials 13 June 2026 06:00 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan’s exports to Kazakhstan increase by more than 21 percent
Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. In January-April of 2026, Azerbaijan exported goods to Kazakhstan worth $42.314,170, up 21.5 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported goods worth $71.860,600 from Kazakhstan, which is 3.2 times or $159.007,1 less compared to the annual comparison.

According to the report, these indicators accounted for 0.36 percent of Azerbaijan’s total exports and 1.3 percent of its total imports.

Follow Trend on

Latest

Latest

Read more