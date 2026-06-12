23 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. As a result of phased and coordinated measures undertaken by the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 23 Azerbaijani citizens (7 women and 16 children) were repatriated from the Syrian Arab Republic on June 7, 9, and 11 of this year, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

At the initial stage of the process, the whereabouts of the repatriates, their identities, and their citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan were established. The Embassies of Azerbaijan in the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of Türkiye, as well as the Consulate General in Istanbul, carried out the necessary coordination work, providing the citizens with Certificates of Return to the Republic of Azerbaijan and airline tickets.

Members of the Working Group, comprising representatives of state agencies responsible for the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens facing crisis situations abroad, were dispatched to Syria, where the repatriates underwent initial medical and psychological examinations.

Relevant measures aimed at the social rehabilitation and reintegration of the repatriates into society are envisaged.

Efforts to take the necessary measures for the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens who have become victims of armed conflicts in foreign countries will continue.

