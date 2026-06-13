Azerbaijan, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus discuss issues of bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ünal Üstel discussed bilateral relations, including political, inter-parliamentary, cultural, humanitarian cooperation, and collaboration within the Organization of Turkic States.

This was announced in a report published by the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers following a meeting between Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov with his counterpart from Northern Cyprus, Unal Üstel, on June 13.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the sides welcomed the progress in high-level contacts between Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, the development of interparliamentary relations, and cooperation among political parties.

The Cabinet of Ministers notes that in the course of the meeting, the importance of holding the Northern Cyprus Culture Day in Baku was emphasized. The implementation of this initiative was assessed as a logical continuation of the growing mutual relations in the cultural and humanitarian sphere in recent years.

''Besides, the meeting noted the successful development of cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, and emphasized the active participation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the activities of the organization as an observer,'' the information says.

The parties also discussed the possibilities of further development of relations between Azerbaijan and Northern Cyprus in various fields.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) share developing, brotherly relations. Their engagement centers on deepening political, cultural, and parliamentary ties, strongly supported by Türkiye. The TRNC currently holds observer status in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), a move strongly championed by Baku.