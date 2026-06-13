Tajikistan and UNRCCA discuss cooperation and regional challenges

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Tajikistan and the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy (UNRCCA) discussed cooperation and regional challenges.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan in a report published on June 12, following a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Idibek Kalandar and Head of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Kaha Imnadze.

According to the Tajik MFA, in the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on countering modern challenges and threats, ensuring sustainable development, and strengthening cooperation among Central Asian countries in the areas of water and energy resources, environmental protection, and climate change.

''The meeting highlights the continued importance of regional coordination mechanisms in Central Asia amid growing challenges related to climate change, water security, and sustainable resource management,'' the report says.

Tajikistan’s cooperation with the UNRCCA serves as a platform for dialogue and preventive diplomacy, which remains of particular importance for addressing cross-border issues and strengthening stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan’s focus on water and energy cooperation reflects the country’s broader efforts to advance regional collaboration in areas directly linked to sustainable development and climate resilience.

The United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) is a special political mission headquartered in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. Established in 2007 at the request of the five Central Asian states, it aims to help regional governments anticipate and peacefully resolve disputes before they escalate into open conflicts.