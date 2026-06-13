Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to President of Peru (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Peru

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Seymur Fataliyev, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan, presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Peru, José María Balcázar, during an official ceremony held in the Golden Hall of the Government Palace.

According to the press service of the President of Peru, the ceremony also included the presentation of credentials by the ambassadors of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta and the Republic of Chile, in the presence of Peruvian Foreign Minister Carlos Pareja.

Fataliyev was among the diplomats formally accredited to the Peruvian head of state during the ceremony.

Seymur Fataliyev was born in Baku, Azerbaijan. He studied French at the Azerbaijan University of Languages and law at Baku State University.

Throughout his diplomatic career, he has served at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, as well as at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France and at UNESCO. He has also held positions within the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan.

Since 2025, Fataliyev has been serving as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Mexico.