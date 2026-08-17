Iraqi Kurdistan PM reveals details of Iranian drone attack on his office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The Prime Minister of the autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani, said that Iranian drones targeted his personal office and the house of the head of the Kurdistan Security and Intelligence Directorate.

This was announced by PM Barzani on his X account.

"Following an investigation by the Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Unit, my personal office and the home of the head of the Security and Intelligence Agency were targeted by Iranian drone attacks earlier today," he said.

Barzani condemned the attacks as "reckless and unacceptable."

He also called the strikes a "dangerous escalation" and a direct threat to the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region. Barzani added that these attacks won't deter the authorities from carrying out their duties and protecting the citizens.

Meanwhile, Iran’s attacks on Iraq’s Kurdistan Region have raised concerns over regional security and stability. The strikes have reportedly targeted areas linked to senior Kurdish officials. Kurdish authorities have condemned the attacks as unacceptable and warned that they represent a dangerous escalation. The incidents could further heighten tensions between Iran and the Kurdistan Region.