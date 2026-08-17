Georgia remains core growth market for TBC Group amid strong results

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. TBC Group's Georgian operations remained the main contributor to the group's performance in the second quarter of 2026, generating GEL 379 million ($142 million) in net profit and accounting for 95% of total group earnings.

This was reflected in the press release by the TBC Group.

TBC Georgia's net profit increased by 14% year-on-year in Q2 2026, while return on equity reached 24.3%. Net interest margin rose to 6.3%, increasing by 0.4 percentage points compared with the same period last year and by 0.1 percentage points quarter-on-quarter.

Total operating income in Georgia grew by 12% year-on-year during the quarter, supported by a 19% increase in net interest income. The bank maintained strong capital indicators, with a Common Equity Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 16.7% and total capital adequacy ratio of 22.2%.

Trend's analysis reveals TBC Georgia's profitability indicators highlight the continued strength of the country's banking sector, where relatively high lending activity, expanding digital financial services and a favorable macroeconomic environment have supported strong bank earnings.

According to Trend's calculations, based on TBC Georgia's reported figures, the bank's quarterly return on equity of 24.3% remains significantly above traditional banking profitability levels in many developed markets. Georgia's economic expansion and strong domestic demand have created favorable conditions for banks with established retail and corporate lending positions. The increase in net interest margin to 6.3% also indicates that TBC Georgia has maintained pricing power and efficient balance-sheet management despite a competitive banking environment. The bank's ability to combine profitability with high capital adequacy provides additional resilience as lending volumes continue expanding.

At the group level, however, earnings remain heavily concentrated in Georgia. While TBC Group continues developing its digital banking operations in Uzbekistan, the Georgian business currently provides the overwhelming majority of profitability. This makes performance in Georgia a key factor determining the group's overall financial results.

The Uzbekistan business remains an important long-term growth investment for TBC Group, although its contribution to consolidated earnings is still limited compared with the established Georgian operation. Recent asset-quality trends in Uzbekistan, including higher loan seasoning effects, will remain an area closely monitored by investors and analysts as the business expands.

TBC Group has maintained its 2026–2028 strategic targets, including annual loan portfolio growth of more than 15%, annual return on equity above 23%, and a payout ratio of 25–45%.