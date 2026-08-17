ADB provides $50 million financing to expand green leasing in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a $50 million medium-term financing agreement with Yapı Kredi Leasing to expand financing for renewable energy, energy efficiency and green industry projects in Türkiye.

According to ADB, the agreement marks ADB’s first transaction with a financial leasing company in Türkiye and is aimed at supporting sustainable leasing operations of Yapı Kredi Leasing, one of the country’s largest leasing firms. The financing will be directed toward sustainable lease portfolios covering solar photovoltaic, wind and geothermal energy projects, electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, as well as energy-efficient industrial equipment, particularly in the textile sector.

Around 15% of the loan proceeds will be allocated to blue lease portfolios, including projects related to the production of biodegradable plastic packaging, fisheries equipment, plastic recycling facilities and wastewater treatment plants.

“ADB’s first transaction in Türkiye’s financial leasing industry, which plays an important role in financing productive investment for the country’s growth and development,” ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Leah Gutierrez said.

She noted that cooperation with the government and private sector through Yapı Kredi Leasing would support investment in energy production and consumption, while contributing to Türkiye’s efforts to strengthen economic resilience and environmental sustainability.

Yapı Kredi Leasing CEO Fatih Torun said the partnership with ADB would expand access to leasing solutions and support Turkish companies in investing in technologies aimed at improving competitiveness, resource efficiency and sustainability.

The project is aligned with ADB’s Interim Country Partnership Strategy for Türkiye for 2025–2027, as well as Türkiye’s Green Deal Action Plan and Medium-Term Economic Programs.

Yapı Kredi Leasing is directly owned by Yapı Kredi, Türkiye’s fourth-largest private bank by assets and a member of Koç Group. The leasing company participates in Koç Group’s Carbon Transition Program, launched in 2021 with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.