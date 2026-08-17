EDB: Central Asia has $71.7bn in transport projects, Middle Corridor leads

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Central Asia has $71.7 billion in ongoing and planned transport projects across 114 initiatives, with Kazakhstan accounting for 45% of regional investment, the EDB 2026 Transport Observatory says.

The Observatory, updated as of July 1, 2026 and covering 402 projects with a combined value of $345 billion across 13 Eurasian countries, identifies Central Asia as one of the key areas for transport corridor development. "The TRACECA corridor, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (or Middle Corridor), attracts $42.8bn, making it the region’s largest investment destination. The ten largest projects account for 42% of all transport infrastructure investment in Central Asia," the Observatory says.

Of the region’s 114 projects, 62% by value are under implementation, 29% remain in planning, and 9% are at the documentation stage. Roads account for 56% of Central Asian transport investment, while rail projects represent nearly 30%. During 2025 and early 2026, more than $10 billion worth of Eurasian transport projects were completed, including approximately $6 billion in Central Asia. Major completed projects include the modernized Dostyk-Moyinty railway in Kazakhstan, the Ashgabat-Mary-Turkmenabat motorway, the Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz-Kazakh border section of the International North-South Transport Corridor in Turkmenistan, the Kök-Art Pass tunnel in Kyrgyzstan, sections of the Obigarm-Nurobod road in Tajikistan, and the electrified Bukhara-Urgench-Khiva railway in Uzbekistan.

China’s involvement in Central Asian transport infrastructure exceeds $12 billion in project value, with more than $7 billion provided from Chinese financing sources. The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway remains the largest individual project at $4.7 billion. Among the 402 Eurasian projects, 123 involve private sector participation, including 27 PPP projects and eight potential cross-border PPP initiatives.

International development institutions continue to play an important role in supporting regional connectivity projects. Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission TRACECA Jasurbek Choriev told Trend that international financial institutions remain interested in further investments in the Middle Corridor.

"I recently took part in a major conference in Brussels, attended by representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the World Bank and other international financial institutions. They are all ready to continue investing in improving the Middle Corridor," Choriev said.

According to him, the European Union has already allocated $10 billion for further development of the corridor’s infrastructure. He noted that European partners view the Middle Corridor as an integrated project covering the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus and Central Asia, with a focus on harmonizing transport infrastructure.

The Asian Development Bank is also considering further support for Middle Corridor-related projects in Kazakhstan. ADB Country Director for Kazakhstan Utsav Kumar told Trend that the bank is currently discussing projects in road and rail infrastructure under the corridor framework.

"In March 2026, the government of Kazakhstan and the Asian Development Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of 15 promising projects totaling approximately $5.4 billion between 2026 and 2029," Kumar said.

According to him, the memorandum covers potential cooperation in road and rail infrastructure, power transmission, disaster risk reduction and water management. The first two projects already agreed under the framework - the Saryagash bypass road and a housing finance project with Otbasy Bank - have a combined financing volume of $550 million.

Trend’s analysis shows that the $42.8 billion TRACECA investment figure is among the most significant indicators in the Observatory for assessing future corridor development. It places the Middle Corridor among the largest investment destinations in Central Asia and reflects growing interest in improving connectivity between Asia and Europe. The Middle Corridor continues to expand its infrastructure base, while operational capacity, border procedures, and multimodal coordination remain key factors determining how quickly additional transit volumes can be attracted. Trend’s calculations show that 29% of Central Asian transport investment - approximately $20.8 billion - remains at the planning stage, meaning that project preparation and financing arrangements will remain important factors for future implementation.

Kazakhstan’s share of 45% of Central Asian transport investment - approximately $32.3 billion - reflects its role as the region’s largest transit hub and its position along major east-west routes. The country’s geographic location makes it a central link between China, the Caspian region and European markets, while its larger economic base provides additional capacity for infrastructure development. At the same time, the scale of planned investments highlights the importance of diversified financing models. More than 62% of project value is financed through national budgets, while development banks and international partners provide additional support for large-scale infrastructure initiatives. The growing involvement of institutions such as the ADB, EBRD, EDB and World Bank indicates that regional connectivity projects are increasingly being developed through a combination of public financing, international support and private-sector participation.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, supported through a combination of financing mechanisms, illustrates the broader trend toward cross-border projects designed to connect multiple markets. Similar approaches are also emerging around the Middle Corridor, where infrastructure development requires coordination between several countries and transport systems. In Trend’s assessment, the future expansion of Central Asian transport corridors will depend not only on the volume of investment but also on the effectiveness of project implementation, digitalization of transit procedures and coordination among participating countries.