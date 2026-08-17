Kazakhstan launches unified digital coal supply monitoring system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy has launched a unified digital system to monitor coal supplies.

This is stated by the ministry's press service following the first meeting of the Republican Headquarters for Ensuring Coal Supplies to the Utilities Sector and Population.

"Previously, information on different parts of the supply chain came from several sources. Now it is being consolidated into a single system. At the same time, the platform provides a unified digital picture of coal movement - from production and shipment to transportation, stockpiling and sales to the end consumer. Production and shipment volumes, coal movement, stock levels at railway sidings and warehouses, prices, as well as the implementation of regional plans are monitored in real time," the ministry said.

The system allows data from different stages of the supply process to be compared and deviations to be identified more quickly. For example, it can show where insufficient stocks have accumulated, where shipments have slowed down, or where there is a risk of disruptions to the delivery schedule. This makes it possible to respond in advance, before the issue affects the end consumer.

"Our task is to make the entire supply chain transparent and visible at every stage, and, most importantly, to identify deviations in advance and take the necessary measures before they affect coal supplies to the population," said Yerzhan Yertayev, chairman of the Committee for State Energy Supervision and Control.

The ministry plans to further expand the platform's capabilities through the use of artificial intelligence elements. This will enable deeper data analysis and more accurate identification of potential risks across the supply chain.

The ministry also reported that about 8.15 million tons of coal were supplied to the regions during the 2025-2026 heating season, representing 109% of the planned volume. Coal demand for the upcoming heating season has been set at 7.3 million tons.

Currently, 951 railway sidings and 586 coal sales operators are operating in Kazakhstan.