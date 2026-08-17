National Iranian South Oil Company set to expand crude oil production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Crude oil production in the territory of the National Iranian South Oil Company will grow approximately 39,000 barrels per day by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2027).

This was announced by the National Iranian South Oil Company, citing executive director Ramin Hatami's remarks.

"With the installation of 27 downhole pumps by the end of the current Iranian year, crude oil production in the territory of the company will increase to 39 thousand barrels per day," he noted.

Hatami said that in the 4 months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through July 22, 2026), the installation of 13 downhole pumps in the territory of the company boosted crude oil production by 15,800 barrels per day. By the end of the 6th month (September 22), the number of pumps installed will increase to 17. However, in the last Iranian year (from March 21, 2025, through March 20, 2026), the number of downhole pumps installed in the oil fields in the company's territory was only 9.

The company official noted that the installation of the mentioned number of pumps in wartime conditions shows that the company continues its production and technical operations without interruption.

"Considering the increase in the volume of water in the wells in the reservoirs and the subsequent decrease in pressure, the use of downhole pumps as one of the artificial methods is on the company's agenda," he said.

Hatami pointed out that the program in question is being implemented in cooperation with the Karoon Oil and Gas Production Company and the Masjed Soleiman Oil and Gas Production Company. Efforts are being made to use the existing potential by reducing the duration of well preparation and repair work.

The National Iranian South Oil Company, affiliated with the National Iranian Oil Company, owns 45 large and small hydrocarbon fields in an area of ​​400,000 square kilometers from Bushehr Province to the north of Khuzestan Povince.

According to Trend's analysis, this increase is a positive indicator in terms of stabilizing production in Iran's southern oil fields and more efficient use of the potential of existing fields. In particular, the acceleration of the installation of downhole pumps compared to last year indicates the expansion of technical capabilities for increasing production. An additional production of 39,000 barrels per day by the end of the current Iranian year can not only strengthen Iran's total oil supply, but also support the growth of export opportunities and oil revenues. At the same time, the increase in daily production by 15,800 barrels as a result of the additional installation of 13 downhole pumps indicates that the program has yielded practical results. Against the background of a decrease in pressure in wells and a growth in water volume, the use of artificial production methods can also have a positive effect on preserving the operational life and productivity of existing oil fields. Overall, the program creates an optimistic outlook in terms of increasing the technical sustainability of Iran's production infrastructure and mobilizing additional production capacity in the oil sector.