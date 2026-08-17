Kyrgyzstan continues road infrastructure upgrades in Talas region

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Road infrastructure improvement works are continuing in Kyrgyzstan's Talas region.

The information was announced by Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Transport and Communications.

"Road infrastructure improvement works are continuing in Kyrgyzstan's Talas region," the statement said.

According to the ministry, asphalt concrete pavement is scheduled to be laid on a total of 28 kilometers of roads in the Aitmatov and Manas districts under the 2026 road construction plan.

The project is being implemented in three sections. The first layer of asphalt has already been fully completed on the nine-kilometer Taraz-Pokrovka-Kaiyndy road. Meanwhile, the eight-kilometer Greben-Plotina-Pokrovka road is ready for the laying of the second asphalt layer, while work on the second layer is currently underway along the 11-kilometer Kirovka-Greben-Plotina road.

The ministry noted that, as of today, the second asphalt layer has already been laid on 5.7 kilometers of the Kirovka-Greben-Plotina road section in the Aitmatov district.

Road construction and rehabilitation works are being carried out according to schedule, with efforts focused on improving road quality and ensuring safer traffic conditions.

Upon completion of the project, transport connectivity across the region is expected to improve significantly, providing local residents with safer and more convenient travel conditions.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications added that the implementation of the project remains under its supervision.

According to Trend's analysis, the ongoing road rehabilitation works in the Talas region reflect Kyrgyzstan's continued efforts to modernize its transport infrastructure and improve regional connectivity. The phased reconstruction of key road sections is expected to enhance travel conditions, increase transport efficiency, and support the movement of people and goods across the region.

The implementation of asphalt paving and road upgrades in the Aitmatov and Manas districts demonstrates the government's focus on improving the quality and safety of the national road network. Better infrastructure is also likely to facilitate access to local communities and contribute to regional economic activity.

Looking ahead, continued investment in road construction and rehabilitation projects could further strengthen Kyrgyzstan's transport system, improve links between regions, and support the country's broader economic development and tourism potential.