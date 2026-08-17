Bir’s enterprise AI approach presented at Ai4 2026 in the US

Bir, the Caucasus region’s first fully integrated banking, payments and eCommerce ecosystem, has presented its approach to developing enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to an international audience at Ai4 2026, one of the world’s leading AI conferences.

Held in Las Vegas, US, Ai4 2026 brought together more than 12,000 participants from over 90 countries, more than 1,000 speakers and 400 exhibitors. Taking place since 2018, the conference serves as a global platform bringing together business and technology leaders to explore the real-world application of AI, generative AI, AI agents and other emerging technologies. The event is described by its organisers as North America’s largest AI industry event.

Bir was represented at the conference by Valeh Nabiyev, Chief Data and AI Officer of the Bir ecosystem, and Seymur Shabanli, Head of the AI Office. Valeh Nabiyev spoke at Ai4 2026, presenting Bir’s approach to enterprise AI to an international audience.

In his session, “Building the Enterprise AI Operating System: Turning AI into an Organizational Capability,” Nabiyev highlighted that the key challenge for organisations is no longer simply developing individual AI solutions, but building the organisational capabilities required to deploy AI quickly, securely and at scale.

He noted that delivering tangible business value from AI requires more than developing standalone solutions. Organisations need to establish an integrated approach that brings together data, technology, people and business processes, while creating a unified system that enables AI solutions to be deployed rapidly and at scale across the organisation.

During the conference, representatives of the Bir ecosystem also exchanged insights and experiences with AI and data leaders from around the world. The Ai4 2026 programme covered real-world applications of AI in business, as well as topics including AI agents, generative AI, governance and responsible AI.

Bir’s participation in Ai4 2026 provided an opportunity to closely follow global AI trends and real-world applications, while also sharing the ecosystem’s approach to enterprise AI transformation with the international professional community.

Bir is the first fully integrated banking, payments and e-commerce ecosystem of the Caucasus, redefining how people and businesses interact with daily services in Azerbaijan. Launched in 2025 to unite the country’s leading brands, including Birbank, Milliön payment terminals, and m10 e-wallet app, the Bir ecosystem reaches over 5 million users. Through its extensive ecosystem and strategic partnerships with Trendyol marketplace and BakıKart transportation payment solution, Bir is building the foundation for Azerbaijan’s first and largest digital ecosystem for consumers and businesses.

For more information, visit: bir.az