Azerbaijan's foreign trade surplus nearly sixfold in Jan-July

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Azerbaijan conducted $29.216 billion worth of trade with foreign countries in January-July this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

The figure was $374 million, or 1.3%, higher than in the same period last year.

Exports accounted for $19.336 billion of the country's foreign trade turnover during the period, while imports totaled $9.881 billion.

As a result, exports increased by $3.442 billion, or 26.7%, year-on-year, while imports declined by $3.181 billion, or 27.6%.

The country recorded a $9.455 billion trade surplus, up $7.843 billion, or 5.9 times, from the same period a year earlier.