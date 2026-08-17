Azerbaijan's top destinations for crude oil and petroleum products — list

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Azerbaijan exported $8.032904 billion worth of 12.722591 million metric tons of crude oil and crude oil products obtained from bituminous rocks in January-July this year, according to data from the State Customs Committee.

The value of exports increased by $372.7 million, or 4.9%, compared with the same period last year, while export volumes fell by 1.7 million metric tons, or 12.1%.

During the period, Italy was the largest destination for Azerbaijan's exports of crude oil and crude oil products obtained from bituminous rocks.

In the first seven months of the year, Azerbaijan exported $4.561 billion worth of 7.473 million metric tons of these products to Italy. Compared with the same period last year, the value of exports increased by $136.5 million, or 3.1%, while volumes declined by 958,000 metric tons, or 11.4%.

Below is the list of countries that imported crude oil from Azerbaijan in January-July this year.