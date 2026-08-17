Samruk-Kazyna expands local procurement as Kazakh suppliers gain momentum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Samruk-Kazyna’s procurement from Kazakhstani manufacturers nearly doubled to 2.17 trillion tenge ($4.6 billion) in 2025, while purchases from domestic suppliers continued expanding in the first half of 2026.

This was reflected in the statement published by the government of Kazakhstan.

The sovereign wealth fund signed more than 8,900 contracts with 2,283 domestic manufacturers in 2025, compared with 11,100 contracts worth 1.1 trillion tenge ($2.3 billion) with 2,070 suppliers in 2024. In the first half of 2026, companies within the Samruk-Kazyna group concluded more than 3,800 contracts with local producers worth 594 billion tenge ($1.27 billion), up 46% compared with the same period of 2025.

The structure of procurement is also shifting toward longer-term cooperation. During January–June 2026, 171 long-term contracts worth 343 billion tenge ($734.5 million) were signed, representing a 1.7-fold increase compared with the previous year.

Separately, government procurement from Kazakh manufacturers has also expanded. According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Finance, the number of contracts with domestic producers reached 169,000 in 2025, valued at 456 billion tenge ($976.5 million), increasing by 16.5% in volume and 23.3% in value compared with 2024.

By July 31, 2026, government procurement had reached 68,000 contracts worth 97 billion tenge ($207.7 million).

"One of the key instruments for supporting domestic producers is government and quasi-government procurement. The measures adopted by the government include prioritizing Kazakhstani enterprises, expanding long-term and offtake contracts, and access to preferential financing. This creates sustainable demand and creates the conditions for modernizing and expanding production capacity" the release of the government says.

In 2025, Kazakhstan signed 363 offtake contracts worth 257.5 billion tenge ($551.4 million), compared with 367 contracts worth 190 billion tenge ($406.9 million) in 2024. In the first half of 2026, another 115 offtake agreements worth around 47 billion tenge ($100.6 million) were concluded. During the same period, nine import-substitution projects worth 53 billion tenge ($113.5 million) were approved, while 13 projects worth 74 billion tenge ($158.4 million) are currently under review.

A key element of improving access to procurement opportunities is the Register of Kazakh Manufacturers, which entered full operational mode in November 2025. The system has processed more than 41,000 applications from businesses, with over 10,000 domestic manufacturers included following verification. The registry has been integrated with major government information systems and procurement platforms. More than 52,000 procurement procedures have already been conducted through the state procurement portal using the registry, while over 6,700 purchases have been carried out through the Samruk-Kazyna procurement system.

Trend’s calculations show that the nearly twofold increase in Samruk-Kazyna’s procurement from domestic manufacturers in 2025 was accompanied by a shift toward larger-scale supply relationships. While the number of contracts declined from 11,100 in 2024 to 8,900 in 2025, the average contract value increased from approximately 99 million tenge ($212,024) to 244 million tenge ($522,565).

This indicates that procurement is increasingly moving toward larger and more structured cooperation with domestic suppliers. Long-term and offtake contracts provide manufacturers with greater visibility over future demand and can support decisions on expanding production, upgrading equipment and strengthening supply chains. The growing share of long-term agreements highlights this trend. In H1 2026, contracts with longer-term commitments accounted for around 58% of Samruk-Kazyna’s total procurement value during the period, creating a stronger link between industrial production plans and guaranteed demand.

The Producer Registry is also becoming an important element of this framework by improving transparency and simplifying access to procurement opportunities. Trend’s calculations show that around one-quarter of companies that submitted applications have already been verified and included in the system, creating a structured database of domestic manufacturers eligible to participate in procurement processes. The scale of supported projects demonstrates the industrial focus of the program. Over the past seven years, Samruk-Kazyna mechanisms have supported 108 projects to launch new production facilities worth 610 billion tenge ($1.3 billion), creating more than 3,000 jobs.

The figures suggest that Kazakhstan’s procurement policy is increasingly being used not only as a purchasing mechanism but also as a tool for developing domestic production capacity, encouraging investment and strengthening industrial value chains.