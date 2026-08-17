Trump calls Mecca Agreement important step for Middle East security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The Mecca Agreement shows how the Middle East is coming together, and how Countries will finally be able to defend themselves.

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote about this on Truth Social.

In his post, the US President welcomed the signing of a joint defense agreement between Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan.

Trump said this document demonstrates that the region's states will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way. He also congratulated the leaders of the three countries, calling the agreement "an important, bold, and important first step."

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the Mecca Joint Defense Pact. Under the agreement, which is based on the inherent right to self-defense enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter, an armed attack against any one of the three signatory states will be regarded as an attack against all parties.