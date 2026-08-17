Next wave of former IDPs arrives in Shusha’s Kichik-Galadarasi village (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. A group of ex-IDPs arrived in the village of Kichik Galadarasi in the Shusha District.

This was reported by Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

In addition, it was noted that on August 17, a convoy of displaced persons heading to their hometowns arrived in the village of Kichik Galadarasi in the Shusha District.

“At this stage, apartment keys were handed over to 11 families consisting of 39 people. Representatives of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha District and the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons took part in the ceremony.”

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06:51

Another group of ex-IDPs has departed for the Khojavend and Shusha districts.

This was reported by Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

At this stage, 18 families (82 people) are relocating to the village of Guzeykhirman in the Khojavend District, 21 families (103 people) to the village of Guneykhirman, and 11 families (39 people) to the village of Kichik Galadarasi in the Shusha District.

The resettled families had previously been living temporarily in various regions of the republic, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.