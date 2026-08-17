Japan sees Uzbekistan as key partner in critical minerals -METI (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Japan sees Uzbekistan as one of its important strategic partners in Central Asia, with the country's resource potential, growing industrial base, and young workforce creating opportunities for deeper economic cooperation, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"Japan recognizes Uzbekistan as one of its important strategic partners in Central Asia," the ministry said.

"We have high expectations for the regional exploration activities to be carried out under the MoU that JOGMEC signed with the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan and the University of Geological Sciences," METI said.

The ministry said the initiative is aligned with the outcomes of the Japan-Uzbekistan summit meeting held in December, placing critical-mineral exploration within the broader framework of bilateral economic cooperation.

METI said Uzbekistan has significant potential to contribute to the supply of minerals needed for industrial applications.

"We understand that Uzbekistan has a number of highly prospective areas with significant potential to supply critical minerals essential for industrial applications," the ministry noted.

The assessment highlights Uzbekistan's growing importance for Japan as Tokyo seeks to expand economic cooperation in areas linked to industrial supply chains and resource development.

METI also described Uzbekistan as an important strategic partner for Japan in Central Asia, pointing to the country's demographic and economic characteristics.

According to METI, Uzbekistan's position is supported by its status as the region's most populous country, as well as its young workforce.

"With the largest population in the region and a young workforce, it can be regarded as a key driver of Central Asia's economic development," the ministry said.

METI added that Uzbekistan's potential extends beyond natural resources, citing its growing industrial base and human capital as additional factors supporting closer economic cooperation.

"In addition to its abundant resource potential, Uzbekistan possesses a growing industrial base and significant human capital, creating opportunities to further develop cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including critical minerals, energy, and infrastructure," the ministry said.

Against this backdrop, Japan sees cooperation with Uzbekistan as part of a broader effort to expand its economic engagement across Central Asia rather than focusing solely on resource development.

Japan hopes to further deepen its economic engagement with Central Asia through the advancement of mutually beneficial projects with Uzbekistan and by strengthening economic cooperation across the region, according to METI.

The ministry's comments indicate that critical-mineral exploration is being viewed as one component of a wider Japan-Uzbekistan economic partnership, with resource potential, industrial development and infrastructure creating opportunities for longer-term cooperation.

The MoU-related exploration activities are therefore expected to provide a practical basis for assessing Uzbekistan's mineral potential while contributing to Japan's broader engagement with the country's economy and the Central Asian region.