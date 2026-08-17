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Azerbaijan and Indonesia have ample opportunities to further expand cooperation in a number of areas - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 17 August 2026 11:42 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan and Indonesia have ample opportunities to further expand cooperation in a number of areas - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Elvin Ahmad
Elvin Ahmad
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. At present, Azerbaijan and Indonesia have ample opportunities to further expand cooperation in a number of areas of mutual interest, particularly in the economic, investment, humanitarian, and other fields, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto on the occasion of Indonesia’s Independence Day.

In his letter, the President also expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to strengthen their friendship and cooperation for the well-being of their peoples.

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