Azerbaijan awards group of servicemen and civilian employee 3rd degree “For Service to the Motherland” Order posthumously

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Servicemen and a civilian employee of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who demonstrated bravery and courage during combat operations aimed at restoring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and while carrying out their duties in protecting the state border, have been awarded the 3rd degree “For Service to the Motherland” Order posthumously.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.
According to the decree, the following servicemen and civilian employee were awarded the order:
Emil Nezirov - colonel
Bakhish Bakhishli - major
Elbrus Ahmadov - major
Emil Aliyev - major
Emil Mayilov - major
Murad Mammadov - major
Javid Bayramli - captain
Jeyhun Ahmadkhanov (Medical Service Captain) - captain
Teymur Garaisayev - captain
Elmaddin Meydanov - captain
Sarkhan Mukhtarov - captain
Samir Eyvazov - senior lieutenant
Farid Naghiyev - senior lieutenant
Abdulla Suleymanov - lieutenant
Farid Alimov - warrant officer
Davud Abbasov - junior warrant officer
Mirsadi Bagirli - junior warrant officer
Imamali Huseynov - junior warrant officer
Elnur Ibrahimov - junior warrant officer
Sultan Ibrahimov - junior warrant officer
Khalid Gasimov - junior warrant officer
Farid Guliyev - junior warrant officer
Ashraf Mammadli - junior warrant officer
Ali Mammadov - junior warrant officer
Akbar Mustafayev - junior warrant officer
Eljan Namazov - junior warrant officer
Elsevar Pakhirov - junior warrant officer
Alizamin Ramazanli - junior warrant officer
Alim Shukurov - junior warrant officer
Shahin Taghiyev - junior warrant officer
Ravan Aliyev - soldier
Farzali Farzaliyev - soldier
Vusal Huseynov - soldier
Sabuhi Iskanderli - soldier
Faiq Galaychiyev - soldier
Murtaza Gasimov - soldier
Mehtab Guliyev - soldier
Ali Naghiyev - soldier
Orkhan Pashazade - soldier
Ibrahim Valiyev - soldier
Elchin Nabiyev