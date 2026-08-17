Azerbaijan awards group of servicemen and civilian employee 3rd degree “For Service to the Motherland” Order posthumously

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Servicemen and a civilian employee of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who demonstrated bravery and courage during combat operations aimed at restoring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and while carrying out their duties in protecting the state border, have been awarded the 3rd degree “For Service to the Motherland” Order posthumously.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

According to the decree, the following servicemen and civilian employee were awarded the order:

Emil Nezirov - colonel

Bakhish Bakhishli - major

Elbrus Ahmadov - major

Emil Aliyev - major

Emil Mayilov - major

Murad Mammadov - major

Javid Bayramli - captain

Jeyhun Ahmadkhanov (Medical Service Captain) - captain

Teymur Garaisayev - captain

Elmaddin Meydanov - captain

Sarkhan Mukhtarov - captain

Samir Eyvazov - senior lieutenant

Farid Naghiyev - senior lieutenant

Abdulla Suleymanov - lieutenant

Farid Alimov - warrant officer

Davud Abbasov - junior warrant officer

Mirsadi Bagirli - junior warrant officer

Imamali Huseynov - junior warrant officer

Elnur Ibrahimov - junior warrant officer

Sultan Ibrahimov - junior warrant officer

Khalid Gasimov - junior warrant officer

Farid Guliyev - junior warrant officer

Ashraf Mammadli - junior warrant officer

Ali Mammadov - junior warrant officer

Akbar Mustafayev - junior warrant officer

Eljan Namazov - junior warrant officer

Elsevar Pakhirov - junior warrant officer

Alizamin Ramazanli - junior warrant officer

Alim Shukurov - junior warrant officer

Shahin Taghiyev - junior warrant officer

Ravan Aliyev - soldier

Farzali Farzaliyev - soldier

Vusal Huseynov - soldier

Sabuhi Iskanderli - soldier

Faiq Galaychiyev - soldier

Murtaza Gasimov - soldier

Mehtab Guliyev - soldier

Ali Naghiyev - soldier

Orkhan Pashazade - soldier

Ibrahim Valiyev - soldier

Elchin Nabiyev