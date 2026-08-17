Uzbekistan invests $264 mln to expand Urgench International Airport

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Uzbekistan is investing $264 million to expand and modernize Urgench International Airport as rising tourism and international activity in the Khorezm region drive demand for greater air transport capacity.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev began his visit to Khorezm region by reviewing projects to upgrade the airport and expand transport and logistics infrastructure to international standards.

The airport, which began operations in 1960 and received international status in 1992, currently serves regular flights operated by about 10 major airlines. The facility covers more than 285 hectares and has handled thousands of passengers over the years.

In 2026, the airport has provided services worth 126 billion soums (about $10.6 million), up 31% from the same period in 2025, reflecting growing demand for air connectivity to the region.

The modernization project is being implemented under a public-private partnership, with Incheon International Airport Corporation of South Korea serving as the private-sector partner.

The project is intended to significantly expand the airport’s capacity and improve its ability to handle international passengers and aircraft.

As part of the reconstruction, the airport will be equipped to receive wide-body aircraft including the Boeing 747 and Airbus A350. This is expected to create opportunities for direct, nonstop long-haul flights connecting Khorezm with destinations across different continents.

During the first phase, an aircraft parking area for 18 planes and a new taxiway will be constructed. The airport will also receive modern border and visa control facilities, a business lounge, retail outlets, restaurants, a 24-hour medical center and a duty-free area featuring international brands.

Mirziyoyev emphasized the growing role of Khiva and Urgench as venues for major international summits, high-level diplomatic meetings, as well as economic and cultural forums.

The upgraded airport is expected to improve conditions for international delegations while strengthening the region’s tourism infrastructure and global connectivity.

Following completion of the project, Urgench International Airport’s passenger handling capacity is expected to increase from 300 to 1,300 passengers per hour.