Ashgabat seeks practical implementation of bilateral agreements Dhaka

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 17. Turkmenistan and Bangladesh agreed to maintain regular government-level contacts and ensure practical implementation of bilateral agreements.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan following a meeting between Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Bangladeshi Ambassador Nazrul Islam.

According to the press release, the sides discussed cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas.

“The sides expressed confidence that the agreements reached following the consultations will be put into practical application in the near future,” the ministry said.

The officials also reaffirmed the importance of mutual support for initiatives aimed at peace, stability and sustainable development within international and regional organizations.

Turkmenistan and Bangladesh have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992, with the two sides periodically discussing ways to broaden political and economic engagement. In 2018, the countries identified stronger contacts between their foreign ministries and high-level visits as important for activating bilateral ties, while cooperation within the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was also highlighted.

More recently, Ashgabat and Dhaka have shown interest in expanding cooperation beyond the existing political dialogue. Recent discussions have covered trade, investment, energy and other areas, with the sides also considering a multi-year programme of action that could provide a framework for new bilateral agreements in trade and economic cooperation, investment, culture, tourism and industrial cooperation.

The economic component is particularly relevant as Bangladesh continues to seek ways to strengthen its energy security and diversify external economic partnerships, while Turkmenistan is looking to expand the range of markets and areas for cooperation beyond its established economic relationships. Bangladesh's interest in additional energy supplies and Turkmenistan's substantial gas and oil resources create a potential basis for further engagement in the energy sector.