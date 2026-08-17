President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Indonesia

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia.

The letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you and, through you, to the friendly people of Indonesia my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of August 17, the Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia.

At present, Azerbaijan and Indonesia have ample opportunities to further expand cooperation in a number of areas of mutual interest, particularly in the economic, investment, humanitarian, and other fields.

I am confident that we will continue to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Indonesia for the well-being of our peoples.

On this significant day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high state office, and the friendly people of Indonesia lasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.