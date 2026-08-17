Turkmenistan, Bangladesh discuss expanding parliamentary ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Turkmenistan and Bangladesh discussed expanding contacts between their parliaments and strengthening the legal framework for bilateral cooperation.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. The issues were discussed during the first political consultations between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Bangladesh held in Ashgabat.

“The parties discussed opportunities to intensify contacts between the parliaments of the two countries,” the ministry said.

The sides also reviewed draft documents as part of efforts to expand the bilateral legal framework for cooperation.

Turkmenistan has increasingly used parliamentary diplomacy as an additional channel for strengthening bilateral and international cooperation. The Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan participates in the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, while Ashgabat has also promoted inter-parliamentary contacts as a means of supporting broader interstate ties.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, maintains parliamentary engagement through international platforms including the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States. The two countries have continued developing bilateral relations through political consultations and other diplomatic contacts, with recent discussions also focusing on expanding cooperation in areas including energy, transport, agriculture and textiles.

The move toward closer parliamentary contacts comes as Ashgabat and Dhaka seek to broaden the institutional framework of their bilateral ties. Bangladesh has also proposed establishing a Bangladesh-Turkmenistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, which could provide a dedicated mechanism for regular exchanges between lawmakers.