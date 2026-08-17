QazaqGaz, China's companies discuss cooperation opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. QazaqGaz and China's companies discussed potential cooperation opportunities in Kazakhstan's gas sector, QazaqGaz's press service said.

QazaqGaz Chairman of the Management Board Alibek Zhamauov held a meeting with representatives of Shandong Steel Capital Holding (Shenzhen), part of Shandong Steel Group, and Guoyuan Group.

"The participants discussed prospects for cooperation in Kazakhstan's gas sector. The parties exchanged views on possible partnership formats and prospects for developing joint projects. Following the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to continue negotiations and explore specific areas of cooperation," the company said.

Shandong Steel Group is one of China's major steel producers, with annual steel production exceeding 20 million tons, and ranks 17th globally. China Guoyuan Group specializes in hydrocarbon exploration and production and implements projects in Venezuela, the UAE and Kyrgyzstan.

QazaqGaz is a portfolio company of Samruk-Kazyna JSC. It manages Kazakhstan's centralized infrastructure for the transportation of commercial gas through main gas pipelines and gas distribution networks, provides international gas transit and sells gas in domestic and international markets, as well as develops, finances, constructs and operates pipelines and gas storage facilities.

According to the company's website, QazaqGaz operates Kazakhstan's largest network of main gas pipelines, with a total length exceeding 20,600 kilometers, including 2,793 kilometers of branch pipelines. The network has an annual throughput capacity of 255 billion cubic meters. The company's gas distribution networks extend for more than 59,000 kilometers.