BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Azerbaijan exported $4.882 billion worth of 14.428 billion cubic meters of natural gas in gaseous form in January-July this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

The value of natural gas exports decreased by $386.7 million, or 7.3%, compared with the same period last year, while the volume increased by 18.019 million tons, or 0.1%, the committee said.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group, President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan currently exports natural gas to 16 countries.

"With respect to the supply of natural gas, today Azerbaijan is number one from the point of view of the geography of gas pipeline supply. We supply natural gas to 16 countries, and their number is growing year after year and will continue to grow. Oil supplies cover even more countries, and this is all to the benefit of producers, transit countries, and consumers.

So, a kind of teamwork, which has been created, really is unique in the sense of the complexity of the implementation of projects from the point of view of financing, the point of view of terrain, the point of view of different political obstacles, which we had in front of us," the head of state said.

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said during a ministerial plenary session titled "International Cooperation for a Sustainable and Diversified Energy Future," held as part of Baku Energy Week, that Azerbaijan accounted for 8.1% of total pipeline gas imports by the European Union last year.

He said Azerbaijan's strategic importance today is determined not by the volume of energy it produces, but by how effectively it can connect regions and markets.

"Azerbaijan exports oil to more than 20 countries, while the number of countries buying Azerbaijani natural gas has reached 16, placing our country among the world leaders in terms of the geographic reach of pipeline gas exports," the minister said.

Shahbazov noted that Azerbaijan accounted for 8.1% of the European Union's pipeline gas imports last year.

"Last year and during the first four months of this year, Azerbaijan exported 16.7 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, 12.8 billion cubic meters to Türkiye, 3.3 billion cubic meters to Georgia and 800 million cubic meters to Syria," he added.

One thing to double-check: the source says natural gas export volume rose by 18.019 million tons (0.1%), which doesn't appear consistent with the stated 14.428 billion cubic meters figure. If this is for publication, I'd verify that number against the original State Customs Committee data rather than silently correcting it.