BRI, Silk Road strategy aid Turkmenistan projects - Chinese ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The alignment of the Great Silk Road revival strategy and the Belt and Road Initiative creates favorable conditions for joint projects in Turkmenistan, a Chinese envoy said.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the press service of the government of Turkmenistan on August 17.

According to the press release, Chinese Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ji Shumin made the remarks during a working visit to the Turkmen branch of Sinopec Petroleum Technology Corporation.

The diplomat reviewed the company’s current activities and highly assessed its contribution to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

“The combination of the strategy of reviving the Great Silk Road and the Belt and Road Initiative creates favorable conditions for implementing joint projects,” Ji Shumin said.

The meeting also focused on strict quality control of work and compliance with applicable standards in the company’s operations.

China has become a key partner in Turkmenistan’s energy sector, with cooperation centered on the development of the country’s major gas fields and exports to the Chinese market. As of March 2026, Turkmenistan’s natural gas exports to China had reached 460 billion cubic meters, while CNPC remains involved in the development of the Galkynysh field.

The partnership entered a new phase in April 2026 with the launch of the fourth stage of Galkynysh development. The project includes facilities capable of processing 10 billion cubic meters of commercial gas annually and is being implemented by CNPC under a turnkey contract with Turkmengas.

The two countries have also linked their broader economic cooperation to the alignment of Turkmenistan’s “Revival of the Great Silk Road” strategy with China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which Ashgabat and Beijing have identified as a basis for expanding cooperation in transport, logistics and other sectors.