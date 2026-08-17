Azerbaijan imports 596 electric vehicles in 7M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Azerbaijan imported 596 vehicles powered solely by electric motors from abroad in January-July this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

The value of the imported electric vehicles totaled $15.475 million, the committee said.

Compared with the same period last year, the number of electric vehicles imported fell by 584 units, or 2 times, while their value decreased by $22.7 million, or 2.5 times.

Overall, Azerbaijan imported 41,105 vehicles worth $807.4 million in January-July. Compared with the same period last year, vehicle imports declined by 22,296 units, or 35.2%, in volume terms and by $363.6 million, or 31%, in value terms.

During the period, the country imported 428 motor vehicles designed to carry 10 or more people, including the driver, worth $63.709 million, as well as 36,169 passenger cars and other motor vehicles primarily designed to carry people, worth $660.018 million.