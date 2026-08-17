Kyrgyzstan appoints new deputy agriculture and water resources minister

Photo: The Minstry of water resources, agriculture and processing industry of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Rysgul Akimzhanova has been appointed deputy minister of water resources, agriculture and processing industry of Kyrgyzstan.

This was reflected in a press release published by the ministry on August 17. The appointment was made pursuant to an order signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

“Akimzhanova Rysgul Abdymanapovna has been appointed deputy minister of water resources, agriculture and processing industry of the Kyrgyz Republic,” the ministry said.

The ministry also appointed heads of several departments, who were introduced to the staff.